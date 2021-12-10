Skip Navigation

Louis W. Uccellini to Retire

Louis W. Uccellini to Retire

Dec. 10, 2021
Category: Career

National Weather Service director Dr. Louis W. Uccellini ’71, MS’72, PhD’77 will retire on January 1, 2022, after 43 years of public service. He worked at NASA and the National Weather Service. Dr. Uccellini received his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees UW–Madison.

For more information, visit NOAA.
