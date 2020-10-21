Professor Sybil Robinson’s 1971 Acting Class Reunites for a Zoom Reading: Liz Fentress, Paul Niebauer, Suzanne Sturn, K.C. Kelly

Liz (Bussey) Fentress (B.A., Communication Arts and Theatre, 1974), Br. Paul Vincent Niebauer (B.S.E., Education and Theatre & Drama, 1975), Suzanne Sturn (B.A., Theatre & Drama, 1974; M.A., Theatre & Drama, 1976), and K.C. Kelly, four Wisconsin natives, met in Professor Sybil Robinson’s acting class in 1971, the last year Theatre & Drama was in Bascom Hall before moving to the then-brand-new Communication Arts Building. After nearly 40 years, the four reunited this summer for a Zoom reading of Liz’s play STAGES OF BLOOM: Liz in Bayfield, WI; Br. Paul at St. John’s Abbey in rural MN; Suzanne from the CA coast; and K.C. from New Zealand! “Before the pandemic, we wouldn’t have thought of doing this because we were all busy creating theatre in our own time zones,” Liz said. “But live theatre isn’t happening right now—and Zoom is—making it possible to cast from around the world. It was a grand reunion!”