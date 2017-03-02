Lee Frazer (MS ’03, PhD ’09) Recognized for Teaching Excellence

R. Lee Frazer, who earned M.S. (’03) and Ph.D. (’09) degrees in the School of Education, was recognized with the Fort Lewis College 2015-16 Alice Admire Outstanding Teaching Award, which is awarded annually to one member of the faculty. In keeping with the tradition of the award, Dr. Frazer gave the commencement address at the College’s Winter Commencement. An Assistant Professor in the Department of Exercise Science at the time he received the award, he is now Associate Professor in the recently formed Department of Adventure Education, which will soon be housed in a new School of Education. Fort Lewis College, located in Durango, Colorado, is Colorado’s public liberal arts college.