Leah Ceee O. Boomsma Joins Minneapolis Litigation Firm as Shareholder

Leah Ceee O. Boomsma has joined the Minneapolis litigation firm of Bassford Remele as a shareholder. Leah practices in complex commercial litigation, bringing more than 10 years of experience in appeals, dispositive motions, and jury trials to her clients. Leah represents businesses in general litigation matters including personal injury, property damage, and product liability defense, and involving railroads, utilities, and regulated industries. She clerked for the Honorable Kermit E. Bye of the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, and for the Honorable Alan C. Page, the Honorable Helen M. Meyer and the Honorable Christopher J. Dietzen of the Minnesota Supreme Court.