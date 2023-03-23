AMOpportunities Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary: Kyle Swinsky and Ben Bradley

AMOpportunities, an award-winning clinical training provider, is celebrating 10 years of connecting medical trainees with U.S. medical education.

In 2013, Kyle Swinsky and Ben Bradley, two University of Wisconsin-Madison graduates, launched AMOpportunities to provide international medical graduates with U.S. medical education, which they need to become U.S. physicians. The American Medical Association predicts a shortage of U.S. physicians of up to 124,000 by 2034. IMGs are necessary to the survival of the U.S. healthcare system.

Since then, AMOpportunities has helped 4,200 medical students and graduates secure U.S. clinical experiences, many of whom have matched into U.S. residency programs. In 2022, 80.6% of IMGs who attended an AMO rotation and applied for the Match were accepted into U.S. residency programs—that’s higher than that year’s IMG average of 61.4% for U.S. IMGs and 58.1% for non-U.S. IMGs, according to the National Resident Matching Program.

“I look back on the last 10 years and am in awe of how much we have accomplished,” says Kyle Swinsky, CEO. “What started out as an idea between two students has transformed into a thriving organization that is changing the way medical education works.”

AMO continues to innovate every year. They have expanded education to PA students, DO students, nursing students, pre-med students, and dentistry students. In 2020 during the pandemic, AMO launched virtual clinical experiences so trainees could continue their medical education.

AMO started out as a B2C company but has transitioned to B2B and B2B2C.

While AMOpportunities still connects individual medical trainees with rotations, the company has shifted to focus on connecting medical schools with hospitals across the country, allowing schools to enhance their clinical training options for students and building a pipeline for hospitals of future physicians.

Since that shift just a few years ago, AMO has partnered with schools such as Butler University, California Health Sciences University, Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Des Moines University, and Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara as well as hospitals, universities, and medical institutions that include University of Miami Health Systems, UI Health, Duly Health and Care, Mercy, UPMC, and Signature Healthcare.

“As an agile company with a talented team of individuals, we’ve been able to improve every year on our success and quickly go to market with new products,” says Ben Bradley, COO and president. “I’m excited to see what the next 10 years brings.”

About AMOpportunities, Inc.

AMOpportunities, Inc. is a Chicago-based company that manages clinical training for schools, hospitals, and students globally. The company’s clinical training as a service platform has provided more than 4,200 students with rotations at 300-plus clinical sites. They count Kaplan Medical and AMSA as partners as well as institutions such as University of Miami, UChicago Medicine, Florida International University, and UI Health.