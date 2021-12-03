Kris Ellingsen Receives Volunteer Award of Excellence

The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon proudly nominated Dr. Kris Ellingsen ’79, DVM’88 for an award of excellence in recognition of her 20 years of sharing her time and expertise to improve the lives of feral and stray cats. Dr. Ellingsen started volunteering with us as a spay/neuter veterinarian in 2000. As a feline-only practitioner, she brought extensive feline medical experience and knowledge, making her a natural for our Board of Directors. She joined the board in 2003 and has served as our longest-running president from 2008 to 2021. Over the years, Dr. Ellingsen has dedicated more than 1,000 hours of her time to FCCO! Thank you, Dr. Ellingsen, for your outstanding commitment to FCCO and feral cats in our community.