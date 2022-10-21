Kathryn Dey Huggett Receives Distinguished Career Award

The International Association of Medical Science Educators (IAMSE) awarded Kathryn Dey Huggett ’90, MA’92, PhD’03 the 2022 Distinguished Career Award for Excellence in Teaching and Educational Scholarship. The award was presented at the IAMSE Annual Meeting in Denver, CO, in June 2022. Dr. Huggett is assistant dean, Robert Larner, M.D. ’42 Professor of Medical Education, and director of the Teaching Academy at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.