Kate Demet Named Partner and Chief Marketing Officer at RMB Capital

Jul. 27, 2018
Category: Career

RMB Capital (“RMB”), a Chicago-based independent investment and advisory firm with
approximately $9.3 billion in assets under management, recently named Kate Demet partner and chief marketing officer for the firm. Demet joined RMB in 2010 and has been engaged in the business since 2005, having spent the previous five years at Greenhouse Partners, RMB’s brand strategy and communications partner. She holds a bachelor’s degree in risk management and insurance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Denver.

