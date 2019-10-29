eCommerce Director Explains the Importance of Innovation and Empathy: Jyll Rademacher

Jyll Rademacher, BS ’00 and MBA ’08, was recently interviewed on “Ask an Innovator.” The podcast series features senior executives discussing innovations in their respective industries. Rademacher is the director of eCommerce and Marketing for NorthShore Care Supply, an incontinence product company headquartered in the northern suburbs of Chicago.

“I was asked to participate in the podcast based on my industry experience in eCommerce,” says Rademacher.

In December 2017, Rademacher joined the incontinence company that provides products such as diapers and liners for individuals with bladder and bowel control issues. Rademacher recently updated the company’s website.

In the podcast episode, “Innovation Starts with Empathy,” Rademacher discusses the importance of making connections with customers, ensuring innovation starts with empathy, and using the right tools and channels to educate and help consumers live full lives.

Rademacher obtained a BS in Biological Aspects of Conservation in 2000 followed by an MBA in Enterprise Management in 2008. She rowed on the Varsity Crew team during her undergraduate years. While attending the evening MBA program through the Wisconsin School of Business, Rademacher worked full-time at an eCommerce start-up called Jellyfish, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2007. She then worked in program management at Microsoft and served as the chief operating officer at an eCommerce and Marketing agency in Madison before moving to Chicago where she built up the eCommerce business for Tribune Publishing’s various news markets before joining the team at NorthShore Care Supply.