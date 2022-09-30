Judge Ralph Ramirez Joins Nature Conservancy Board

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is pleased to announce the addition of Judge Ralph Ramirez ’81, JD’84 to its Board of Trustees in Wisconsin. Ramirez is a Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge, currently serving in the Family Division and on the CCAP Steering Committee. “We are excited and grateful to welcome Judge Ramirez to Wisconsin’s Board of Trustees,” says Elizabeth Koehler, TNC’s Wisconsin State Director. “In addition to his commitment to creating a more just world, Ralph brings his extensive board experience and community connections, as well as a clear love of the outdoors, to help guide our work in the state.”

Ramirez says he was drawn to serve on TNC’s board after years of familiarity with the organization’s work and his own passion for the environment. “I consider it a great honor to be asked to serve on TNC’s board and support the mission to preserve land and help other people enjoy the outdoors for generations to come,” says Ramirez.