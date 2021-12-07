Home
Juan Carlos Flamand Promoted to Partner
Juan Carlos Flamand ’00 has been promoted to partner at Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP’s Phoenix office. He has practiced immigration law exclusively since 2006, with his industry focus on the representation of large technology companies. Flamand has extensive experience with nonimmigrant visas, as well as all aspects of immigrant visa processing. His previous legal experience includes having practiced as a successful criminal defense attorney in Virginia.
