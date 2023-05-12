Skip Navigation

Jonah Sacha PhD’07 Is Chief of Division of Pathobiology and Immunology

May. 12, 2023
Category: Career

Jonah Sacha ’07 was appointed chief of the Division of Pathobiology and Immunology at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, OR.

