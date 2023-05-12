Home
Jonah Sacha PhD’07 Is Chief of Division of Pathobiology and Immunology
Jonah Sacha ’07 was appointed chief of the Division of Pathobiology and Immunology at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, OR.
Samantha A. “Sammy” Schwartz, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 30, 1991, in Madison, the daughter of Paul and Patrice (Rehrauer) Schwartz.
Rolf Otto Stadheim, 82, Class of 1962, died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 29, 2023. Rolf was born on May 3, 1940, in Kansas City, MO, to Otto and Olga Stadheim. He grew up in Park Ridge, IL, and lived in the Chicago area his whole life. A lover...
