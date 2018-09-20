Volunteers build clean water well for underprivileged community: John Schmitt

I continue to volunteer with Living Water International to drill water wells in Central America, and now represent the state of Wisconsin for LWI. We are planning our ninth trip from the Madison area to El Salvador next October 26 – November. 2, 2019.

Below is a news story from WISC Channel 3 about our effort to bring clean water to those lacking this basic need in Central America. It is shared as a follow up to the Recognition article On Wisconsin magazine published in the Winter 2012 edition. Note the reference to the Badger cap in this news story.