John McNamara Named Codirector of NWCDC

John McNamara ’88 was named codirector of the Northwest Cooperative Development Center, serving the Pacific Northwest states of Washington, Idaho, and Oregon as of January 2023. He joined NWCDC in 2014 as a cooperative development specialist. In 2022, John also joined the faculty of the Sobey School of Business at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, NS, and teaches Strategic Advantage for the International Centre for Cooperative Management programs.