Jennifer Deming Jacobsen Awarded a Certificate in Mediation and Conflict Management

In the fall of 2022, Jennifer Deming Jacobsen JD’92 was awarded a Certificate in Mediation and Conflict Management from the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School. Ms. Jacobsen is a founding partner and managing member of Baydaline & Jacobsen LLP, where she exclusively practices community association law as general counsel. In addition to the Wisconsin State Bar, she is admitted to the California, Nevada, and Alaska State Bars.