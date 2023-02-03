Home
Jennifer Deming Jacobsen Awarded a Certificate in Mediation and Conflict Management
Feb. 03, 2023
Category: Education
In the fall of 2022, Jennifer Deming Jacobsen JD’92 was awarded a Certificate in Mediation and Conflict Management from the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School. Ms. Jacobsen is a founding partner and managing member of Baydaline & Jacobsen LLP, where she exclusively practices community association law as general counsel. In addition to the Wisconsin State Bar, she is admitted to the California, Nevada, and Alaska State Bars.
