Jeffrey Herf Authors Book about the State of Israel

In March 2022, Cambridge University Press will publish a work by Jeffrey Herf ’69, Distinguished University Professor, Department of History, University of Maryland–College Park. The title is Israel’s Moment: International Support for and Opposition to Establishing the Jewish State.
More Alumni Notes
Todd Shea ’87 has been named meteorologist-in-charge at the NWS office in La Crosse.
Larry Mugler MS’72 was named the chair of Douglas County (Colorado) School District’s Long Range Planning Committee.
