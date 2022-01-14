Jeffrey Herf Authors Book about the State of Israel

Skip Navigation

Jan. 14, 2022
Category: Career

In March 2022, Cambridge University Press will publish a work by Jeffrey Herf  ’69, Distinguished University Professor, Department of History, University of Maryland–College Park. The title is Israel’s Moment: International Support for and Opposition to Establishing the Jewish State.

For more information, visit Cambridge University Press.
