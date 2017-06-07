Jeff Roznowski named 2016 Wauwatosa Distinguished Citizen of the Year

The City of Wauwatosa Distinguished Citizen Award Council recently named Jeff Roznowski the recipient of the Wauwatosa 2016 Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award. Jeff has been involved with a diverse array of community groups and projects benefiting people who live and work in Wauwatosa, by honoring the past, being tangible in the present and elevating the future of the city. Included among his numerous community leadership roles: Alderman, President of the Wauwatosa Historical Society, Vice President of the Friends of Hoyt Park and Pool, Race Director for the Blarney Run, Board of Review, Co-founder of the MidTown Tosa business group, Founder of the Tosa Green Summit, and sponsor of Safe Routes to School.