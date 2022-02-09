Jeff Kemp named to BD+C’s 40 Under 40 List in 2021

Jeff Kemp ’13, project engineer with Environmental Systems Design, Inc., was selected to Building Design + Construction’s annual 40 under 40 list. This list recognizes the building industry’s best and brightest and tabs those on the list as the next generation of rising stars. Jeff joined ESD, Inc., following his graduation from UW–Madison with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is the recipient of ESD’s first Innovation of the Year Award. Among his many projects, he has served as the lead engineer on the building automation system design for an 80-megawatt data center and serves as the co-chair on ESD’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. A dean’s list member while at UW–Madison, Jeff married his wife and fellow Badger, Laura Zimmerman ’13, in New Zealand. They now reside in Chicago, Illinois, where they enjoy cooking, brewing beer, running, and cheering on the Badgers.