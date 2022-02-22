Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Jayne Neuendorf among “America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors”

Jayne Neuendorf among “America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors”

Feb. 22, 2022
Category: Recognition

Jayne Neuendorf ’76 is ranked third on 2022 Forbes “Best in State Women Wealth Advisors” for Wisconsin.

For more information, visit .
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Jayne Neuendorf among “America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors”

Jayne Neuendorf ’76 is ranked third on 2022 Forbes “Best in State Women Wealth Advisors” for Wisconsin.