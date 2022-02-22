Home
Jayne Neuendorf among “America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors”
Jayne Neuendorf ’76 is ranked third on 2022 Forbes “Best in State Women Wealth Advisors” for Wisconsin.
More Alumni Notes
Elizabeth “Tippy” Shutkin ’59 passed away on February 2, 2022, at the age of 84 in Palm Springs, California.
Madison native Dr. Casey Batten ’99 is lead medical team physician for the Los Angeles Rams.
Thomas I. Barnett ’84 has joined national employment law firm Jackson Lewis as principal and chief data officer.
Ana Hernandez Fister ’13 has taken a start-up electrical company from one electrician to 20 in three years.
