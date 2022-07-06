Jay Chesky Has Retired

In January 2022, Jay Chesky ’81, retired as director for international engagements for the chief information officer of the U.S. Department of Defense. In this role, Jay advised the DoD CIO on international matters and negotiated several formal international agreements to provide and improve U.S. and allied communications capabilities. His retirement culminates 41 years of service in the DoD. Jay’s career included 27 years as a naval officer, where he attained the rank of commander and earned an MA in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College in 2000.