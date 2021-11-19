James M. Quigley Named President of AAML’s Illinois Chapter

Congratulations to James M. Quigley on his inauguration as president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML)–Illinois Chapter, founded in 1962 and the largest chapter in the nation. AAML’s stated mission is to provide leadership that promotes the highest degree of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law. There are currently more than 1,650 Fellows in 50 states. Quigley also enjoys the exclusive designation of 100 of the country’s top family-law litigators as a Diplomate in the exclusive American College of Family Trial Lawyers (ACFTL) and is board certified in family trial law through the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).