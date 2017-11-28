Jacqui (Seibel) Corsi ’89 promoted to executive director of arts organization

Jacqui (Seibel) Corsi has been named executive director of Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts (THELMA) in Fond du Lac. She was promoted from Director of Marketing of THELMA, a multi-function facility that hosts art exhibitions, concerts, films, classes, and rental events such as weddings and corporate gatherings. In her previous career, Jacqui was a reporter and included 10 years at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.