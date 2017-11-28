Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Jacqui (Seibel) Corsi ’89 promoted to executive director of arts organization

Jacqui (Seibel) Corsi ’89 promoted to executive director of arts organization

Nov. 28, 2017
Category: Career

Jacqui (Seibel) Corsi has been named executive director of Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts (THELMA) in Fond du Lac. She was promoted from Director of Marketing of THELMA, a multi-function facility that hosts art exhibitions, concerts, films, classes, and rental events such as weddings and corporate gatherings. In her previous career, Jacqui was a reporter and included 10 years at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Alumna Presents Disability Inclusion Workshop

Allison Johnson MS’21 presented her disability inclusion workshop at the Moebius Syndrome Conference on July 15, 2022.