In Memorium: Jo Ray Peterson

Jo Ray Peterson, age 89, of Vonore, Tennessee, passed away and entered heaven Friday, January 28, 2022. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, granny, sister, and aunt, and a Godly, good, and kind woman. Born in Vonore in 1932, Jo graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1955 with a degree in physical therapy. Her career as a physical therapist took her from Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville to the frigid air of Alaska and then, with the International Red Cross, to the desert heat of Morocco. In 1962, she married a career Air Force officer, started a family, and traveled the world as a military wife. The couple retired in Vonore.

She loved visiting with family and reunions, genealogy, golf (once getting a “hole in one”), watching UT Volunteers and UW Badgers sports on TV, solving word puzzles, taking a drive in the country, and chocolate sundaes. Jo left the world a better place for being here.