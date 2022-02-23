In Memorium: Hansa S. Davé

Hansa S. Davé MS’62 passed peacefully in Charlottesville, Virginia, on January 30, 2022, with her daughter, Shilpa; her son, Raj; and his wife, Anita by her side. Hansa and her husband, SJ Davé (MS’61) arrived in Madison as students from India to UW–Madison and were the first of numerous Badger alumni in the family, including her two brothers and sister and her children. Hansa was warm and caring, with a fierce independent streak, a bright and generous smile, and a passion for social justice. She had a remarkable memory, and if you named any city in the world, she was able to find a connection or offer a connection to someone she knew. She was the wise matriarch of the family and lived in Madison, Wisconsin, until 2021. She had a kind word for everyone she met. She is survived by her brother Jack Bhatt (MS’64); her daughter, Shilpa Davé (’88); her son, Raj Davé (’83), and wife Anita; and her grandchildren, Evan and Emily.