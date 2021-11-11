In Memorium: Eugene Francis Winkler Jr.

Eugene F. Winkler Jr. MA’67 died on July 15, 2021, at the age of 87. Gene earned a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1967, after several years of summer school. Gene began his career as an educator, teaching history and English in Kiel, Wisconsin, from 1959 until 1967. He was a member of the Oshkosh West High School faculty from 1967 until his retirement in 1996, where he taught U.S. history and economics. He was the head of the social studies department for 26 years. Eugene Winkler also taught at UW–Oshkosh as an ad hoc economics professor from 1990 to 1996. Gene was a member of the Oshkosh Education Association and served as its president. He also sat on the board of directors of the Oshkosh Public Museum, including a term as president. In 2005, Gene and and his wife created the Eugene & Nancy Winkler Scholarship Fund at the UW–Oshkosh College of Education and Human Services to support the future of education. Eugene earned his undergraduate degree from Oshkosh in 1959.