In Memorium: Elizabeth Shutkin

Elizabeth “Tippy” Shutkin ’59 passed away on February 2, 2022, at the age of 84 in Palm Springs, California. She was a resident of La Quinta, California, and Westport, Connecticut. The daughter of Emma and Milton Prooslin, Tippy was born in the Bronx, New York, on October 24, 1937, and graduated from Forest Hills High School in Queens, New York, and from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in English. Smart, stylish, funny, and passionate about life and her family and friends, she loved reading, Frank Sinatra, Steven Sondheim musicals, classic movies, and the New York Times crossword puzzle. Tippy is survived by her husband, Dr. Peter Shutkin, her four children, Lisa Schwartz, Kathie Mandel, William Shutkin and Nancy Portman, and ten grandchildren.