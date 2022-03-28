Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

In Memoriam: Ronald N. Walker

In Memoriam: Ronald N. Walker

Mar. 28, 2022
Category: Obituary

Ron Walker JD’79 passed away in January 2022 at the age of 75 from acute myeloid leukemia related to his service in Viet Nam. He was born October 15, 1946, in Durham, NC. He was a longtime Wisconsin resident and lived in the Dairy State since 1968.

For more information, visit Legacy.com.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

In Memoriam: Ronald N. Walker

Ron Walker JD’79 passed away in January 2022 at the age of 75.

How will you seize the day? Get involved in Day of the Badger, April 5–6, by giving to your passion, wearing red, and celebrating the UW.