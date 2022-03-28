Home
In Memoriam: Ronald N. Walker
In Memoriam: Ronald N. Walker
Ron Walker JD’79 passed away in January 2022 at the age of 75 from acute myeloid leukemia related to his service in Viet Nam. He was born October 15, 1946, in Durham, NC. He was a longtime Wisconsin resident and lived in the Dairy State since 1968.
More Alumni Notes
During the pandemic Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 used his knowledge of anthropology to improve management.
Kris Carey has been appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands.
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partnering in a brewery.
David W. Hoeppner MS’60, PhD’63, passed away at the age of 86 in Salt Lake City on February 18, 2022.
Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy ’68, age 75, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2021.
