In Memoriam: Lee Mevis ’58

Lee Mevis ’58 passed away on December 27, 2022, at age 86. He is survived by his wife, Julianne Jordan Mevis, two daughters Sarah (Michael) Keefe and Molly (Steve) Hannan, and grandchildren Eleanor & Charlie Hannan and Danny & Anna Keefe.

Lee was born on June 23, 1936, in Princeton, Wisconsin. He spent his summers at the family cottage on Green Lake, where he enjoyed sailing and water skiing. Lee graduated as valedictorian from Princeton High School in 1954. He attended Lawrence University in Appleton for one year. Then he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and graduated with a degree in business administration in 1958. Lee also attended the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Lee worked in the banking industry his entire career, beginning with his very first job sweeping floors at the First National Bank of Princeton as a teenager. After graduation, he worked as an assistant national bank examiner for six years. Lee spent the rest of his career working for First Wisconsin National Bank / Firstar Bank, retiring as a VP of the Credit Administration Division in 1997.