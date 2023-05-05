In Memoriam: Jack A French

Jack A French ’58 passed away on April 18, 2023, at the age of 87. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education. There he was awarded first place in the Hagenah Debate Championship, and he also won the Big Ten Oratory Championship held at the University of Michigan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy of 65 years, his six children; Bradford, Marquita, Neil, Phillip, Cecilia, and Matthew; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.