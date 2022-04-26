In Memoriam: Geoffrey J. Abbott

Geoffrey J. Abbott MBA’71 passed away at age 77 on April 15, 2022, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Geoffrey was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 4, 1945. He served with honor and distinction as a scout dog handler in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He subsequently completed his MBA at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and spent much of his career in the health care industry before retiring in 2011. He and his family lived in the city of Chicago for 33 years.

Geoffrey will be remembered for his thoughtfulness, gentle humor, strong work ethic, and compassion for others.