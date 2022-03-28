In Memoriam: Douglas M. Jewett, 1942-2022

On February 2, 2022, after a long illness, Douglas M. Jewett ’66, MS’71, PhD’75 died at his home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he had been in hospice care/his son Ethan’s care for more than a year. He would have been 80 years old on June 27, 2022. He was born in Madison (Joseph Jewett; Mildred Buchanan Jewett), graduated from Madison East High School (valedictorian), and was a UW undergraduate student enrolled in a combined BS/MD program, when he joined the Peace Corps in 1965. He completed his undergraduate degree (zoology/math) by correspondence from Kananga, Leyte, in the Philippines, while teaching high school science and working on rice production. He returned to Madison in 1969, received a PhD in natural products chemistry in entomology (Prof. Fumio Matsumura). He was a WARF fellow and sent three of his former students from the Philippines through university on his WARF fellowship. After postdoc fellowships at the Salk Institute (origin of life chemistry) and NASA (extraterrestrial biology), he was on the research faculty in nuclear medicine at the University of Michigan.