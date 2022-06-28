In Memoriam: Audrey Silverness Schmatz

Audrey Elaine Silverness Schmatz ’55, age 88, of Long Lake Township, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022.

Audrey was born to Nels and Isabelle (Quarberg) Silverness in Horicon, WI, on August 16, 1933. She grew up in the small town of Horicon and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was also Queen of the Mayville chapter of Job’s Daughters, continuing the tradition of her father who was a Mason and her mother, an Eastern Star.

After graduating from Horicon High School in 1951, Audrey attended the University of Wisconsin and received her bachelor’s degree in education (childhood development) in 1955. Upon graduation, Audrey taught kindergarten in West Bend, WI, for one year.

She married Duane John Schmatz ’55 at the First Presbyterian Church of Horicon, Wisconsin, on July 28, 1956. They moved to Dearborn, MI, where she was employed for 1.5 years at Ford Motor Company’s library until becoming a full-time homemaker. Audrey and Duane resided in Dearborn Heights, MI, for over 50 years. They vacationed in the Traverse City, MI, area every year since 1972 and moved into their home on Long Lake in 1992.