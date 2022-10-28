Ian Wagreich Receives Mentoring Award

The American Immigration Lawyers Association has recognized UW–Madison graduate Ian Wagreich ’90 with their 2022 Sam Williamson Mentor Award, in in acknowledgment of his outstanding efforts and excellent counsel to immigration attorneys by providing mentoring assistance.

Ian D. Wagreich handles business-related immigration law for multinational corporations, hospitals, nonprofit arts institutions, universities, athletic organizations, and individual investors and entrepreneurs. A passionate advocate for a more just and humane immigration system, he is committed to helping his clients navigate each step of an increasingly complex process.

In addition to providing counsel on nonimmigrant working visas, employment-based permanent residence, and labor certification, Mr. Wagreich has advised clients on investment related immigration, and employer sanctions.

Among the accolades Mr. Wagreich has received were these words from a nominator’s letter: “Ian is the epitome of everything that is good and decent about the practice of immigration law: knowledgeable, astute, kind, compassionate and generous with his time…many of my colleagues think the world of Ian’s dedication to the practice of immigration law and his unabated love of helping his fellow comrades-in-arms to be better versions of their professional selves. Ian is quick to answer my questions, ready whenever I face nuanced legal dilemmas, and readily shares templates or legal briefs when my questions require a deeper understanding of the matter at hand.”

Recognized as a leading voice in the area of immigration law nationwide, Mr. Wagreich frequently speaks about immigration issues at universities and continuing legal education seminars. He has also appeared in print media and television news programs, including CBS Morning News.

Mr. Wagreich’s legal career spans more than 20 years in firms throughout Chicago. This includes nearly a decade at a firm where he was a founding shareholder. While there, he focused entirely on business-related immigration and nationality law issues.