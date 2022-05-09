Heidi Carpenter Named CEO of Minnesota-Based Law Firm

Fafinski Mark & Johnson (FMJ), a Minnesota-based law firm, has named Heidi Carpenter ’94 as the new chief executive officer (CEO) as of July 1, 2022. Current CEO Robert Fafinski Jr. will transition to his new position, chair of the board, on that date. Carpenter and Fafinski have worked together for more than 24 years and have been working on this seamless transition for the past nine months.

Carpenter’s appointment to CEO is a natural one, as she has been leading the firm as a shareholder, board member, and head of the General Corporate & Business and Mergers & Acquisition practice groups. She will be the second CEO of the firm and the first woman to take on the role, joining the 25 percent of women who hold executive-leadership positions in law firms, according to a study from McKinsey & Company. In addition to her newly appointed duties as CEO, Carpenter will continue to practice law full time.