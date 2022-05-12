Gracie Giese Joins Deep River Partners

Deep River Partners, a Milwaukee-based residential architecture and interior design firm, is pleased to welcome Gracie Giese ’21 as a design associate. Giese believes that your surroundings influence well-being, and she is passionate to awaken this awareness in others. Finding beauty in the unexpected drives her to look beyond the surface and discover the underlying potential in all she sees. When a well-designed room causes someone to feel satisfied, Giese finds satisfaction that she has done her job.

“Gracie brings welcome depth to our design studio. The enthusiasm she brings to each project, from design development to supporting details for team leads, and her dedication ensure the level of quality and detail our clients expect when crafting a custom home,” said Richard Sherer, CEO/founder of Deep River Partners.

Gracie’s work involves designs in a variety of styles, and she is proud of the projects she’s had the opportunity to work on and is excited to see them to completion.