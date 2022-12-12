Gideon Martin Joins NHLPA

Home
Earlier this year, Gideon Martin ’09 began as associate counsel with the National Hockey League Players’ Association.
Margaret W. Rossiter MA’67 has been awarded the prestigious George Sarton Medal.
John McNamara ’88 has been named codirector of the Northwest Cooperative Development Center.
