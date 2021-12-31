Gary Mueller Inducted into Wisconsin Advertising Hall of Fame

Gary Mueller ’86 was recently inducted into the Wisconsin Advertising Hall of Fame. The award is considered Wisconsin advertising’s highest honor. Gary, who has run the creative department at BVK as executive creative director/writer for the past 30 years, is considered a legendary figure in Wisconsin advertising, having won every national and international award from Cannes Lions and One Show Pencils to Clios and Obies. He is also considered the founding father of Milwaukee’s current ad club, the United Adworkers. But he is most famous for his philanthropy. As the founder of Serve Marketing (the first-ever not-for-profit, all-volunteer ad agency), Gary and his team have donated their time and talents to produce some of the country’s boldest and most provocative public service campaigns, helping more than 100 underserved nonprofit causes in Wisconsin and nationally.