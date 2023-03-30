Gary Karner Receives NACDA /NADIIIAA Lifetime Achievement Award

Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to athletic administrators who have dedicated their professional career to the advancement of Division III. This is the highest award given by NADIIIAA to individuals who best exemplify the leadership and service that has made a significant impact on DIII.

Karner retired in 2020 following a 24-year tenure as the commissioner of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC). He was inducted into the WIAC Hall of Fame in 2022.