Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Gary Karner Receives NACDA /NADIIIAA Lifetime Achievement Award

Gary Karner Receives NACDA /NADIIIAA Lifetime Achievement Award

Mar. 30, 2023
Category: Recognition

Gary Karner MS’78, PhD’84 has been selected to receive the Richard A. Rasmussen Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA).

The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to athletic administrators who have dedicated their professional career to the advancement of Division III. This is the highest award given by NADIIIAA to individuals who best exemplify the leadership and service that has made a significant impact on DIII.

Karner retired in 2020 following a 24-year tenure as the commissioner of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC). He was inducted into the WIAC Hall of Fame in 2022.

Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Christine DeSmet ’76, MA’87 to Judge WWA’s Annual Contest

Christine DeSmet, UW–Madison distinguished faculty associate (retired), is honored to judge the 2023 fiction category of the Wisconsin Writers Asso...