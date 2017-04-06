Gannett Fleming’s Sodemann Named 2017 Senior Associate: Jasmine Sodemann

Gannett Fleming named Jasmine R. Sodemann as a new senior associate in recognition of her significant role in the future of the firm. This distinction recognizes each individual’s excellent work efforts, commitment to client service, and leadership.

Sodemann serves as vice president, as well as the office principal and area manager of Gannett Fleming’s Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operations, representing the environmental management and remediation and water/wastewater practices. Sodemann is an environmental specialist who provides environmental consulting services for projects involving industrial and manufacturing facilities. She specializes in air quality services, including air permitting, federal and state regulatory applicability reviews, emissions evaluations, and compliance reporting. Sodemann holds a bachelor of science in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.