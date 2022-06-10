In Memoriam: Gail Eileen Barrand Koehler

Gail Eileen Barrand Koehler ’57, born December 11, 1934, passed away November 22, 2020, in Black Earth, Wisconsin, at Heartland Country Village. She was a devout Christian wife, mother, and professional woman, who worked for 50 years as a physical therapist in the greater Milwaukee and Madison areas. Gail loved music. She played clarinet and piano, and she sang in a women’s music group, the NOW Christian singers, as well as the choir at North Shore Presbyterian Church in Shorewood and Blackhawk Church in Madison. She was deeply devoted to her family; her husband, Charles; and daughters Chery, Laurie, and Kathy. Her many friends were dear to her heart.

Her former college roommate, Ada Deer, appreciated her friendship. Ada said of Gail, “She was devoted to her profession, giving the best service that she could to her patients, and I admire her and Carol Gonring (Rohringer) for their hard work and being wives, mother’s, and professional people — wonderful examples for today’s physical therapists and today’s women.”