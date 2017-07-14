From Sun-Times to TMGcollegesports.com: Herb Gould

After nearly 40 years at the Chicago Sun-Times, sportswriter Herb Gould (History ’74) and his fellow `retirees,’ Chris Dufresne (L.A. Times) and Mark Blaudschun (Boston Globe) enter the second season of their college football website, TMG collegesports.com. Herb first got to know Barry Alvarez while covering the 1988 Notre Dame national championship, where Alvarez was defensive coordinator. TMG (“the Media Guides”) gives perspective and a light touch, which was helpful in the not-so-golden days of 1970s Badger football. A Daily Cardinal veteran, Herb still contributes regularly to the Sun-Times, including trips to Camp Randall, although he sincerely hopes the structural engineers are right about Jump Around.