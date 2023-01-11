Exam Week Dress Code: Outerwear, Recalls Kathleen Brown Reese ’72

The fall semester of 1967, the heat went out on campus. It took three days, or thereabouts, to restore heat to all of the buildings. The women’s dorms were a bit luckier than the men’s dorms because most of the women had hair dryers, which could be engineered to keep one’s feet warm. No one took a shower, and few brushed their teeth, or so the rumors went. Being in Wisconsin, it was normal for life to continue as if there were no issues. As the saying goes, when it’s so cold that all atomic motion ceases, Wisconsin schools call for a two-hour delay.