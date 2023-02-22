Erin Ovadal ’16 Receives Top Women in Communications Rising Star Award

Skip Navigation

Feb. 22, 2023
Category: Career

Erin Ovadal ’16 was recognized as a Ragan Communications and PR Daily’s Top Women in Communications Rising Star. The Top Women in Communications Awards honor women in the industry who are dynamic doers, leaders, visionaries, rising stars, and industry legends. Erin is a public relations supervisor with Miami-based Max Borges Agency specializing in women’s lifestyle and wellness brands.

For more information, visit Ragan Communications.
