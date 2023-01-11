Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Environmental-Themed Legal Thriller Wins 2022 Best of the Indie Press Award

Environmental-Themed Legal Thriller Wins 2022 Best of the Indie Press Award

Jan. 11, 2023
Category: Recognition

Jeffrey D. Boldt ’78, JD’86’s novel Blue Lake won a 2022 Best of the Indie Press Award from Kirkus Reviews on December 15, 2022. It was one of 50 novels so honored out of more than 4,000 reviewed. In July, Blue Lake was given a Kirkus Reviews Star, representing a book of “exceptional literary merit.” The novel is set in Wisconsin and is based in part on the author’s 25 years as a state administrative law judge hearing environmental cases.

For more information, visit Kirkus Reviews.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Exam Week Dress Code: Outerwear, Recalls Kathleen Brown Reese ’72

The fall semester of 1967, the heat went out on campus. It took three days, or thereabouts, to restore heat to all of the buildings …