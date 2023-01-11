Home
Environmental-Themed Legal Thriller Wins 2022 Best of the Indie Press Award
Jan. 11, 2023
Category: Recognition
Jeffrey D. Boldt ’78, JD’86’s novel Blue Lake won a 2022 Best of the Indie Press Award from Kirkus Reviews on December 15, 2022. It was one of 50 novels so honored out of more than 4,000 reviewed. In July, Blue Lake was given a Kirkus Reviews Star, representing a book of “exceptional literary merit.” The novel is set in Wisconsin and is based in part on the author’s 25 years as a state administrative law judge hearing environmental cases.
For more information, visit Kirkus Reviews.
