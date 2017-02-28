Home
>
Emily (Salkin) Takoudes ’98 at Phaidon
Emily (Salkin) Takoudes ’98 at Phaidon
I have been in book publishing in New York City for nearly twenty years. In 2014, I joined the global publisher Phaidon as Executive Commissioning Editor of cookbooks. My husband Greg Takoudes (BA ’96) and I met in Madison in 1995 while taking out the trash — at the shared dumpster between our apartment buildings on Gilman. We have been together ever since and live in Brooklyn with our daughter and son.
More Alumni Notes
UW alumnus Dylan Moriarty ’13 has been recognized by the Overseas Press Club for his work with the Washington Post.
Jill Koski ’91 has been named the next president and CEO of The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, IL.
UW alumnus Dylan Moriarty ’13 has been recognized by the Overseas Press Club for his work with the Washington Post.
Jill Koski ’91 has been named the next president and CEO of The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, IL.
UW alumnus Dylan Moriarty ’13 has been recognized by the Overseas Press Club for his work with the Washington Post.
Jill Koski ’91 has been named the next president and CEO of The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, IL.