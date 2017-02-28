Skip Navigation

Emily (Salkin) Takoudes ’98 at Phaidon

Feb. 28, 2017
Category: Career

I have been in book publishing in New York City for nearly twenty years. In 2014, I joined the global publisher Phaidon as Executive Commissioning Editor of cookbooks. My husband Greg Takoudes (BA ’96) and I met in Madison in 1995 while taking out the trash — at the shared dumpster between our apartment buildings on Gilman. We have been together ever since and live in Brooklyn with our daughter and son.

For more information, visit Phaidon.
