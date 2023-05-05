Elizabeth Knox Oates MBA’06 Leading Beauty into the Future

Elizabeth Knox Oates MBA’06 has been promoted to vice president, consumer insights at Ulta Beauty. Oates has been leading Ulta Beauty to navigate the ever-changing consumer environment since 2019. Over the past four years, her work has guided the organization to remain consumer-centric in times of great retail change, connecting consumer needs with company strategy. In her elevated role, Oates will build an even deeper enterprise-wide understanding of the consumer landscape, as well as identify opportunities for brand growth. Oates continues to lean on her Wisconsin MBA, as well as share back with current students having guest-lectured in the Wisconsin School of Business for the past five years. A firm believer in the need to humanize retail, Oates has also taken her perspective on consumer-centricity to the world stage at the World Retail Congress.