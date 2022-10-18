Skip Navigation

Elizabeth Bahn Streby Named as Chief Medical Officer

Oct. 18, 2022
Category: Career

In September, Elizabeth Bahn Streby MD’01 became the chief medical officer of University Hospital’s Elyria Medical Center in Elyria, Ohio. She previously served as a chief of staff and a director of the emergency department at Cleveland Clinic’s Richard E. Jacobs Hospital in Avon, Ohio.

