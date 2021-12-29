In Memorium: Dr. Roger Allen Hoopingarner (1933-2021)

Roger Allen Hoopingarner MS’57, PhD’59 of Holt, Michigan, died November 6th after a two-week battle with breakthrough COVID-19 — just days before his scheduled booster shot. Professor Emeritus at Michigan State University Department of Entomology, Roger was a world-renowned expert in apiculture (the study of honeybees). He taught, served as cooperative extension specialist, and researched the biology and management of the honeybee, including seminal work in pollination of orchard crops. He was an author, coauthor, or cited in hundreds of research articles and books, and an international speaker on all things honeybee. He received a BS from MSU in 1955 and then both an MS and a PhD at the University of Wisconsin. He returned to MSU as a faculty member in the Department of Entomology until his retirement after 38 years. Roger was active in the worldwide beekeeping community throughout his life — always willing to teach and lend a hand to amateur and professional beekeepers alike.