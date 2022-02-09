Doctor Camille Bernier Transitioning to Madison College

Camille Bernier MA’00, PhD’10 (Bad River Ojibwe) has recently accepted a new position as a student support adviser at Madison Area Technical College. Camille earned her master’s and doctoral degrees in anthropology at the UW and was the first recipient of the American Indian Studies Certificate, just after it was approved in 1998. She worked in student services throughout her educational journey, first as the interim American Indian Student Services coordinator, then as project assistant for the newly architected Undergraduate Research Scholars (URS) program, as a teaching assistant for American Indian history classes, and most recently, as a senior academic adviser at Cross College Advising Service (CCAS). Camille is an enthusiastic student advocate committed to student retention and academic success. She joins other American Indian alumni (Katie Ackley ’04, Nicole Soulier ’09, MS’15, and others) who are serving a diverse student body at Madison Area Technical College.