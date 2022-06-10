Dennis K. Henning Named Engineer of the Year

Dennis K. Henning ’77 was recently named the 2022 Engineer of the Year by the Preston Trail Chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE). Dennis, who’s a licensed professional engineer in Wisconsin and Texas and a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, was also named a fellow of the Texas Engineering Foundation in 2021 in recognition of his ongoing support of STEM and the other engineering educational activities of TSPE. Dennis and his wife, Dorothy, have also endowed and continue to support two engineering scholarships offered through the College of Engineering at the UW, one in civil and environmental engineering and one in industrial and systems engineering — the latter named to honor Dennis’s late parents. Dennis and Dorothy Henning are both Madison natives and graduated from Robert M. La Follette High School. They have been living in Texas for more than 40 years.